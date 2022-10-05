New Hyundai Ioniq 6 WLTP Driving Range Finally Revealed

Revealed a few months ago, the Ioniq 6 has been confirmed with a WLTP-estimated range of 614 kilometers. That’s roughly 382 miles on a full charge for the Long Range 2WD with the 18-inch tires, which makes the four-door fastback sedan one of the most efficient EVs out there.
Long Range stands for the 77.4-kWh battery that you can also get in the Ioniq 5 crossover. This battery can also be specified with 20-inch tires, although the WLTP driving range drops to 545 kilometers (339 miles) due to higher rolling resistance. The Long Range can be specified with a dual-motor setup as well, which is also available with 18- and 20-inch rubber.
The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure ratings for the all-wheel-drive variants are 583 kilometers (362 miles) and 519 kilometers (323 miles). Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai sweetens the deal with a value-oriented variant in the guise of the Standard RWD. Exclusively offered with 18-inch boots, the entry-level specification makes do with 429 kilometers (267 miles) between charging stops. The limited range shouldn’t put anyone off because 800V ultra-fast charging technology is featured.
Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes 18 minutes, and obviously enough, the Ioniq 6 supports 400V charging as well. Thanks to a 0.21 drag coefficient, the Ioniq 5 also happens to be the most aerodynamic series-production Hyundai ever. By comparison, the Ioniq 5 brags with a Cd of 0.288.
“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment,” said Byung Hoon Min, head of Hyundai’s Total Vehicle Performance Development Center. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ range anxiety and help grow the segment.”
Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform of the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60, the all-new Ioniq 6 will go on sale in select European markets by year’s end. North America will receive the first units sometime next year, with pricing information to be announced closer to launch.
