Hyundai Ioniq 6 Sets New 24 Hour Pre-order Record in South Korea

On its first day of pre-sales in South Korea, Hyundai received 37,446 pre-orders for the upcoming Ioniq 6, beating the previous record of 23,760 for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 back in February 2021.
Getting overwhelmed with orders is a good problem to have – on one hand, it shows there’s great demand for the new model. Plus, who wouldn’t like setting new sales records? On the other hand, though, the company might have to deal with a real problem when its upcoming EV becomes available in other markets, such as the US and Europe.
Because, let’s not forget that the chip shortage hasn’t gone anywhere, and the struggle for such valuable resources will likely get worse before it gets any better.
But back to the bright side of things, what makes the Ioniq 6 so appealing?
It could be different things for different people. However, everybody wants good range – and Hyundai’s upcoming EV isn’t lacking in that department.
The Ioniq 6 gets up to 614 km (381.5 miles WLTP for the 77.4kWh battery version) of range. Combine that with an ultra-fast 18-minute charging time (from 10% to 80% battery level), and it’s easy to see how Hyundai has a new pre-order record.
As for the looks department, people either think the upcoming EV looks nice, ugly, or they don’t care at all. Also worth mentioning are the 5.1-second 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time and 185 km/h (115 mph) top speed, which are nice to have, but nothing out of this world.
The Ioniq 6 will cost between 52 million won ($39,000) and 61.4 million won ($45,000), based on battery choice and other options.
The new car is expected to start selling in the Korean market sometime in September. However, production for the US market will have to wait until January 2023, with deliveries in the first half of 2023 – if everything goes according to plan and the company can weather the semiconductor storm, that is.
Because, let’s not forget that the chip shortage hasn’t gone anywhere, and the struggle for such valuable resources will likely get worse before it gets any better.
But back to the bright side of things, what makes the Ioniq 6 so appealing?
It could be different things for different people. However, everybody wants good range – and Hyundai’s upcoming EV isn’t lacking in that department.
The Ioniq 6 gets up to 614 km (381.5 miles WLTP for the 77.4kWh battery version) of range. Combine that with an ultra-fast 18-minute charging time (from 10% to 80% battery level), and it’s easy to see how Hyundai has a new pre-order record.
As for the looks department, people either think the upcoming EV looks nice, ugly, or they don’t care at all. Also worth mentioning are the 5.1-second 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time and 185 km/h (115 mph) top speed, which are nice to have, but nothing out of this world.
The Ioniq 6 will cost between 52 million won ($39,000) and 61.4 million won ($45,000), based on battery choice and other options.
The new car is expected to start selling in the Korean market sometime in September. However, production for the US market will have to wait until January 2023, with deliveries in the first half of 2023 – if everything goes according to plan and the company can weather the semiconductor storm, that is.