Hyundai Ioniq 6 Digitally Joins the Shooting Brake Party as All-Quiet Family Hauler

18 Jul 2022, 22:46 UTC
It will be a while until you’ll be able to buy the Hyundai Ioniq 6 stateside. The first copies of the new electric vehicle are slated to arrive at dealers in early 2023, as a 2024 model, and by then, the Korean company will have it on sale in several global markets.
While they’re gearing up for the launch of the EV, the internet has already had its way with it. A few renderings from Kolesa imagine it in a more practical wagon body style, or a Shooting Brake if you will, as it does feature a sloping roofline behind the B pillars.

Besides that, there are bigger three quarter windows, more upright rear windscreen, repositioned spoiler, and a proper tailgate that opens up to reveal a bigger cargo area. Everything else remains the same, from the shape of the bumper to the styling of the LED taillights, flush-mounted door handles, wheels, and so on.

The cockpit of a hypothetical Shooting Brake variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which will probably never happen, would be identical too. Thus, look for the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, smartphone integration, premium audio, and an assortment of safety gizmos, including a semi-autonomous function that will make the daily commute more pleasant.

Choosing the entry-level version will get you a 53 kWh battery pack, whereas the top-of-the-line model will come with a 77 kWh unit. Supporting fast charging, with the 10-80% taking 18 minutes at 350 kW, the latter is said to have a 379-mile (610-km) autonomy on a full charge. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) will be a 5.1-second affair in this flavor of the electric vehicle, which has a total of 320 hp (325 ps / 239 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque on tap.

