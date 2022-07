Hyundai Ioniq 6 Digitally Joins the Shooting Brake Party as All-Quiet Family Hauler

kWh

While they’re gearing up for the launch of the EV , the internet has already had its way with it. A few renderings from Kolesa imagine it in a more practical wagon body style, or a Shooting Brake if you will, as it does feature a sloping roofline behind the B pillars.Besides that, there are bigger three quarter windows, more upright rear windscreen, repositioned spoiler, and a proper tailgate that opens up to reveal a bigger cargo area. Everything else remains the same, from the shape of the bumper to the styling of the LED taillights, flush-mounted door handles, wheels, and so on.The cockpit of a hypothetical Shooting Brake variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 , which will probably never happen, would be identical too. Thus, look for the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, smartphone integration, premium audio, and an assortment of safety gizmos, including a semi-autonomous function that will make the daily commute more pleasant.Choosing the entry-level version will get you a 53battery pack, whereas the top-of-the-line model will come with a 77 kWh unit. Supporting fast charging, with the 10-80% taking 18 minutes at 350, the latter is said to have a 379-mile (610-km) autonomy on a full charge. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) will be a 5.1-second affair in this flavor of the electric vehicle, which has a total of 320 hp (325 ps / 239 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque on tap.