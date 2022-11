Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Rolls In With Partially-Quiet Power, Second-Row Captain's Chairs

kW

The electrified mid-size crossover packs a new 1.6-liter T-GDi gasoline engine, backed up by a 44.2(60 ps / 59 hp) electric motor, which, in turn, takes its power from a 1.49lithium-ion polymer battery. The total output and torque stand at 169 kW (230 ps / 227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), which means that it has more power than the diesel and more torque than the 3.5 MPi.Speaking of other powertrains, the 3.5-liter V6 MPi is good for 200 kW (272 ps / 268 hp) and 331 Nm (244 lb-ft) of torque and the 2.2-liter oil burner churns out 148 kW (201 ps / 198 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft). Both of them are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the hybrid uses a six-speed auto. The fuel economy is rated at 6.0 l/100 km (39.2 mpg US) in the Hybrid, 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US) in the diesel, and 10 l/100 km (23.5 mpg US) in the gasoline variant, Hyundai says, and they emit 137, 160, and 244 g/km of CO2 respectively.A hybrid-exclusive feature of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is the aero-type wheel set for the Elite and Highlander, which measures 19 inches in diameter, and improves performance, and fuel efficiency. Another highlight is the all-new optional six-seat configuration for the Santa Fe Hybrid Highlander, which brings second-row captain’s chairs for additional comfort on the go. Moreover, they also improve ingress and egress for the third row.Pricing for the Santa Fe Hybrid will kick off at AU$63,000 (equal to US$40,725) for the Elite, and AU$69,550 (US$44,959) for the Highlander. The 3.5 V6 MPi and 2.2, which are also available in the base and Active trim levels, start at AU$46,050 (US$29,768) and AU$49,550 (US$32,031) respectively. For the Active, Elite, and Highlander, the MPi will set buyers back at least AU$50,250 (US$32,483), AU$56,500 (US$36,523), and AU$63,050 ($40,757) respectively. The diesel, on the other hand, is priced at AU$53,750 (US$34,746), AU$60,000 (US$38,786), and AU$66,550 (US$43,020) for the Active, Elite, and Highlander, respectively.