2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Costs $33,750, Choose the PHEV for Just $5,600 More

While the company is keeping all U.S. media eyes firmly on the bite-sized Santa Cruz pickup truck, it is also diligently proceeding with its pricing strategy for the Santa Fe SUV lineup. Oddly enough, the HEV and PHEV were a bit shrouded in secrecy. 11 photos



So, it’s a bit odd that we had to dig through the company’s dealer price sheet to find out the details about the pricing strategy for the new hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The new gallery (all pictures embedded above) with the PHEV was the one that tipped us off, so here are the juicy minutiae. Right off the bat, the most affordable FWD guise costs $27,200, as previously announced.



Meanwhile, the hybrid versions kick off at $33,750 with the Blue trim, with the important mention that AWD comes standard with every electrified option (and one needs to also add the $1,185 destination charge to all quotas). Then it’s up to the customer to upgrade to an SEL Premium Hybrid or a Limited Hybrid model for $37,810 and $40,160, respectively.



Of note, the ICE Santa Fe versions come with either an eight-speed automatic transmission or an eight-speed DCT for the available engines (2.5-liter with or without turbo). But the Hybrid and PHEV models have to settle for a regular six-speed automatic that gets mated to the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-pot and its EV aids.

Download attachment: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing (PDF)