2022 Hyundai XRT Brings a Dose of Ruggedness to America’s Santa Fe

Subsequent to getting a mid-cycle refresh last summer, the Hyundai Santa Fe family has now grown to include the more rugged-looking XRT.
Launched in the United States, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT builds on the SEL with Convenience Package specification, and features black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and dark silver skid plates at both ends.
The special model also has a matte black grille, black side mirror casings, and black roof rails and cross rails, and comes with 18-inch dark alloy wheels that are exclusive to this trim level.
Besides these, the 2022 Santa Fe XRT brings the usual infotainment system and digital instrument cluster combo, with 8- and 12.3-inch screens respectively, smartphone integration, 4.2-inch multi-info display, proximity key, push-button start, heated front seats with eight-way electric adjustment for the driver, and several other things.
In terms of safety, drivers will be assisted on their daily journeys by the lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear occupant alert, etc.
Customers choosing the XRT variant of the 2022 Santa Fe will have to settle for the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 188 HP and 182 pound-feet (247 Nm) of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, but the all-wheel drive system is available as an option.
Pricing starts at $32,300 for the FWD model, and $34,000 for the AWD grade. Both are starting to arrive at dealers and are accompanied by a 10-year/100,000-mile (160,935-km) powertrain warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile (96,560-km) new vehicle warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty, and complimentary maintenance for 3 years or 36,000 miles (57,935 km), whichever comes first.
The 2022 Santa Fe lineup starts at $27,200 for the SE, followed by the SEL and Limited, available from $29,000 and $38,960 respectively. The Calligraphy sits at the top of the range, priced from $40,960.
