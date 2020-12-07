2021 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Starts at $26,850, Hybrid and PHEV Coming Soon

Introduced two decades ago to the Hyundai lineup, the Santa Fe started out as a very basic crossover that evolved into a compelling crossover for the 2019 model year. For 2021, the South Korean automaker has ramped up the price by $575 over cosmetic upgrades and more efficient engines.
Excluding destination charge, $26,850 buys you the entry-level SE with an eight-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5-liter motor that combines MPI with GDI. Developed as a replacement for the 2.4-liter Theta II, this engine develops 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, representing small improvements over the old-gen mill.
All-wheel drive is available as a $1,800 option, and you can also upgrade to forced induction if you need more grunt. Exclusive to the Limited and Calligraphy trim levels, the 2.5-liter turbo kicks off at $38,600 and provides 277 horsepower along with 311 pound-feet of torque. Also worthy of note, this motor features a dual-clutch tranny instead of a torque-converter auto.
Moving forward, Hyundai will add a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder hybrid option in the first quarter of 2021 and a more efficient plug-in hybrid Santa Fe later in 2021. Both of them will be manufactured in South Korea at the Ulsan plant rather than Montgomery, Alabama. For the time being, we don’t know how much these babies will cost in the United States of America.
Arguably better than a handful of segment competitors, the Santa Fe can get ridiculously expensive if you want every bell and whistle available. Calligraphy 20” is the name of the range-topping specification, and at $42,300 excluding $1,175 for the destination charge, it's very easy to make a case for the 2021 Ford Explorer XLT AWD with the 202A Equipment Group.
Be that as it may, the Calligraphy does feature a lot of goodies that can be considered premium. A color head-up display, Nappa quilted leather upholstery, eco-suede headliner, and exclusive wheels are some of the highlights, along with expanded ambient lighting and lots of accent trim.
Being a Hyundai, you have to remember that depreciation is pretty hard on the Santa Fe. If you don’t want to lose too much money, you’re much better off with the SEL or Limited trims with front-wheel drive.
