When we look at the fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe, we see a decent family cruiser. However, Carlex Design saw something totally different, so they went wild on it, giving it a very aggressive body kit.
Named the Carlex Urban Edition, it is described as a “one-of-a-kind SUV, which combines urban chic and a sporty style.” We’d add a few words of our own, but that would probably spark an online debate, so we’ll move on to the actual mods of the vehicle instead.
The body kit comprises of a bold front bumper, complete with the integrated grille that makes it harder to tell that this is a Santa Fe, wheel arch extensions, bulkier side skirts, new rear diffuser, and two spoilers, one added to the tailgate and the other one mounted on the roof.
The tuned mid-size SUV also has four exhaust pipes, 20-inch alloys with a five-spoke design and 255/45 tires, wheel spacers, and the tuner’s logos on both ends. Moreover, the stance has been revised by a lowering spring set that has shaved 25 mm (1 in) from the overall ground clearance.
A combination of black leather and Alcantara bedecks the cockpit, and is contrasted by the lime green accents in one of the pictured vehicles, whereas the other makes do without it. The lively trim has been added to the front sports seats, rear bench, door cards, and steering wheel that has a more aggressive shape for better grip. For enhanced interior comfort, Carlex has also wrapped the center and door armrests in leather, stitched with white string.
If this looks appealing, then you
probably need an eye exam are looking at a minimum of €7,995 (equal to $9,440) in Europe, before tax. Carlex didn’t say what this sum would get you, so you should get in touch with them in order to find out.
