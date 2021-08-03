Hyundai Backs Major Ocean Clean-Up Effort, Plans to Integrate Recycled Materials

Hyundai supported a huge ocean clean-up effort that was recently completed with excellent results, as another mark of its commitment to sustainability and a green future. Led by the Healthy Seas organization, this project conducted an extensive ocean clean-up at an abandoned fish farm in Ithaca, Greece, and proved how recycling can enhance a circular economy.
Hyundai announced earlier this year that it will be joining forces with the Health Seas organization, for a major environmental project. After a powerful storm hit an abandoned fish farm on the Greek island of Ithaca, tons of industrial waste spread into the water, with terrible consequences for the ecosystem. This is where the 2 partners wanted to take action and help with the environmental crisis.
The actual clean-up began on June 8, when it was also World Oceans Day. It took half of year to plan this process, which would require several vessels and tens of people, including 20 special technical divers. Led by Healthy Seas and Hyundai, the project would also be joined by several other companies that helped with various steps of the clean-up and recycling process.
No less than 76 tons of debris were recovered from the surrounding waters, including plastic pipes, fishing nets, nylon ropes and metal parts. The next important phase was transferring the waste to a collection point near Athens.
One of the partner organizations, Aquafil, will transform the nylon waste into a new fabric, called Econyl, which is versatile enough to be used in various industries, and can also be recycled over and over again. In fact, one of Hyundai’s goals for sustainability is to eventually integrate Econyl nylon into its products.
The first step has already been made – the new IONIQ 5 can be ordered with floor mats made of Econyl fiber, in Europe. This effectively shows howwaste can be used in a positive way and how can the automotive industry contribute to a circular economy.
The Ithaca ocean clean-up was documented by BBC Storyworks, in a film called “Turning Tides,” which aired August 2, on BBC Future Planet and on Hyundai’s social media platforms.
