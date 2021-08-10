4 Hyundai N Readies 7-Model Assault in U.S., Elantra N and Tucson N Line Go First

3 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Is a Last Hurrah for Compact Sporty Sedans

More on this:

Watch the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N SW Come to Life in Photoshop

Unveiled nearly a month ago, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is getting ready to do battle with the Volkswagen Jetta GLI. The Korean automaker didn’t say when it will launch in North America, but we reckon it should happen in a few months. 6 photos



Now, we obviously wouldn’t hold our breath for such a model, but hypothetically speaking, it will feature all the bells and whistles of the



These would include the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with up to 286 brake horsepower with the N Grin Shift mode engaged. This allows the sedan to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.3 seconds from a standstill, or one tenth of a second faster than the i30 N, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph).



The eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission should be included as well, alongside the six-speed manual,



Inside, the entire cabin layout would mirror that of the



Until then, the car has inevitably fallen into the hands of rendering artists, with SRKDesigns, for instance, turning it into a Station Wagon (SW). The entire pixel rearranging process has been shared on YouTube, and shows the car getting a virtual long roof option, while keeping the sporty styling of its real sibling.Now, we obviously wouldn’t hold our breath for such a model, but hypothetically speaking, it will feature all the bells and whistles of the 2022 Elantra N These would include the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with up to 286 brake horsepower with the N Grin Shift mode engaged. This allows the sedan to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.3 seconds from a standstill, or one tenth of a second faster than the i30 N, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph).The eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission should be included as well, alongside the six-speed manual, depending on the market . Moreover, things such as the electronic limited slip differential, electronically adjustable suspension, selectable driving modes, N Sound Equalizer that pumps fake engine noise into the cockpit, variable exhaust system, and others, would also be on deck.Inside, the entire cabin layout would mirror that of the 2022 Elantra N . Thus, it would boast sports seats or optional bucket seats, additional digital gauges in the updated infotainment system, and other stuff found in the sedan. On top of that, the elongated roof would open up more storage behind the rear seats, which would make it popular with young families. Kind of makes you wish Hyundai would launch such a model, right?