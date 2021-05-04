2022 Hyundai Elantra N Is a Last Hurrah for Compact Sporty Sedans

Announced last year, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is currently gathering its final testing miles before it will be officially unleashed on a market where direct rivals ae almost nowhere to be found, especially in an era of rising crossover demand.
It is quite odd that Hyundai, which can be seen as a rather progressive carmaker, especially in recent years, still believes in the traditional sedan.
Ford, for example, has halted development of sedans for its U.S. lineup, and other mainstream carmakers will soon join them, but Hyundai is on a different course.
That said, the South Korean automaker is on a path of reinvention nowadays, and its sporty and still rather new ‘N’ division is one of the key factors that will help forge a new image for some of its products in the following years.
The Kona N is only the latest proof that Hyundai means business with its N lineup, and the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will definitely help cement that.
Like its other compact brothers, including the Veloster, the i30 and the Kona, the Elantra N will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops a hefty 280 PS (276 HP) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the front wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Unlike the Kona N though, the Elantra will also have a six-speed manual for those longing for a modern iteration of late 90s and early 2000s compact sports sedans.
The model is being developed under the magic wand of Albert Biermann, who some people may remember as the former head of BMW’s M division during the era that saw the Germans come up with models like the E46 M3 or the E39 M5.
This could be one of the reasons for the upcoming Elantra N being fitted with things like an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and a multi-link rear suspension, two features not seen on the regular Elantra.
Not confirmed officially yet, but the sporty sedan might also represent a return of the Elantra nameplate in Europe, only if there is enough demand though. Either way, its main market will be the United States, where it will go on sale later this year, alongside the Kona N.
