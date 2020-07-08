Listen to the Gloriously Crackling Exhaust of the Upcoming Hyundai Elantra N

It wasn't so long ago when the South Koreans at Hyundai made the first foray into the performance section of the market, and since it's proven to be a success, they're now expanding their N branch into new segments.
The all-new Elantra N Line has just made its first camouflage-free appearance, so the covered car in this clip makes a lot less sense now. Well, at least it's easier to imagine what's underneath the covers now that we've had a good look at the sporty elements Hyundai plans to add to its sedan, so it's time to dust off our imagination and put it to good use.
We'd be surprised if anyone was disappointed with the new model's looks. The Elantra N Line has one of the biggest grilles in the industry, and with the way things are going these days (yes, BMW 4 Series, we're looking at you), that really says a lot. However, Hyundai's design department didn't settle for half-measures and went all the way with the trend using a new pattern and a couple of gaping side vents. Now that we're looking at it, it seems like this is the right way to do it. Just imagine this grille in the states where front license plates aren't mandatory.
The N Line's rear is considerably less aggressive than the front, but that seems to change once the full-bore N model is released. The car in this clip features a pair of large, rounded exhaust tailpipes that don't just look like they make a lot of noise, but actually do. Listen to the Korean performance sedan as it accelerates up a slight slope and try not to smile at the ripple of crackles it releases.
Rumors say the Elantra N is going to be powered by the same four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine found in the Veloster N, but whether it'll receive a power boost or not remains to be seen. In the smaller hatchback, it develops 275 hp, which would be more than enough for the Elantra N as well to hold its own against any immediate competition.
If you want more pops and other goodies from the upcoming Elantra N, you can browse through the rest of the video as there is more footage of the performance sedan acting all hooligan. So, have a rough idea about what the Elantra N is going to look like, and we know what it'll sound like, and they're both pretty great. If Hyundai manages to price the Elantra N competitively, it looks like the Koreans will have a winner on their hands.
We'd be surprised if anyone was disappointed with the new model's looks. The Elantra N Line has one of the biggest grilles in the industry, and with the way things are going these days (yes, BMW 4 Series, we're looking at you), that really says a lot. However, Hyundai's design department didn't settle for half-measures and went all the way with the trend using a new pattern and a couple of gaping side vents. Now that we're looking at it, it seems like this is the right way to do it. Just imagine this grille in the states where front license plates aren't mandatory.
The N Line's rear is considerably less aggressive than the front, but that seems to change once the full-bore N model is released. The car in this clip features a pair of large, rounded exhaust tailpipes that don't just look like they make a lot of noise, but actually do. Listen to the Korean performance sedan as it accelerates up a slight slope and try not to smile at the ripple of crackles it releases.
Rumors say the Elantra N is going to be powered by the same four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine found in the Veloster N, but whether it'll receive a power boost or not remains to be seen. In the smaller hatchback, it develops 275 hp, which would be more than enough for the Elantra N as well to hold its own against any immediate competition.
If you want more pops and other goodies from the upcoming Elantra N, you can browse through the rest of the video as there is more footage of the performance sedan acting all hooligan. So, have a rough idea about what the Elantra N is going to look like, and we know what it'll sound like, and they're both pretty great. If Hyundai manages to price the Elantra N competitively, it looks like the Koreans will have a winner on their hands.