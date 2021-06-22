2022 Hyundai Elantra N Drops Camo, Shows Sporty Styling in a Premiere

4 Upgraded 2021 Hyundai Elantra SE Is $19,650, N Line Costs More Than a Hybrid

We have seen official pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N since last year. Nevertheless, while those featured camouflaged prototypes, which some YouTubers got to test out, the latest ones show a pre-production example with no vinyl stickers on its body whatsoever. 3 photos



New front and rear bumpers will be part of the makeover, alongside the red accents found on the front apron, bigger side skirts and diffuser, which has cutouts for the round exhaust pipes. A large wing sits on the trunk lid, improving stability at high speeds, according to Hyundai, and the pictured car rides on sharp-styled rims, with a dual-tone look, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, that spin around the red, N-branded, brake calipers.



“I can’t wait to unveil the



Details surrounding the powertrain have yet to be confirmed, but it is believed that the sports sedan will use the company’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 275 HP . It should be hooked up to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, driving the front wheels exclusively.



The



