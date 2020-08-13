2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Rolls Out, Sports Sedan Packs 201 HP

When talking about the Elantra, it’s hard to wax lyrical about a budget sedan from a South Korean automaker. Hyundai, however, went all out with the 2021 redesign of the three-box economy car. Driving enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either, and this is where the N Line enters the scene with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet.
These output figures come courtesy of a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder – the T-GDi as Hyundai likes to call it. Power alone isn’t everything, though. Under the skin, the Elantra N Line boasts “several mechanical improvements” such as the stiffer suspension that improves gripping performance. A multi-link rear end, larger brake rotors up front, and 18-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish are also included.
Available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters, the sports sedan sweetens the deal with N-specific bolstered seats, perforated leather and metallic spokes for the steering wheel, alloy pedals, arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia, and a more aggressive cascading grille.
Gloss-black moldings on the wheel wells add to the visual drama of the N Line, and the same finish is found on the side skirts as well as side mirrors. Out the back, an integrated spoiler is complemented by a cheeky diffuser and two exhaust pipes.
Don’t, however, believe for a moment that this fellow is only meant to carve corners. As a daily driver, Hyundai is much obliged to offer the likes of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and stop/start function, and an array of safety features such as the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assistance.
Those who believe the Elantra is too small for daily driving, fret not because the Sonata N Line is scheduled to roll out by the end of the year for 2021 with a 2.5-liter turbo. As for those who can’t care less about being sporty, the “Elantra Hybrid Electric is on the way” in South Korea and subsequent markets soon thereafter.
The hybridized powertrain is centered around a 1.6-liter GDI non-turbo engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle for improved efficiency. A 32-kW electric motor and a 1.32-kWh battery are featured, and Hyundai estimated “more than 50 mpg” on the combined cycle as well as 139 horsepower plus 195 pound-feet of torque in total.
