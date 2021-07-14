2022 Hyundai Elantra N Debuts As VW Jetta GLI’s Worst Nightmare

After a rather lengthy teaser campaign, Hyundai has officially dropped the veils off the 2022 Elantra N. The model, which is otherwise known as the i30 N Sedan in Australia and Avante N in other markets, shares a few things with the i30 N hot hatch, and will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Unsurprisingly, it uses the same engine as its five-door sibling, namely the 2.0-liter turbo-four. However, the mill has a 5 mm (0.2 in) larger turbine wheel and a 12.5 mm (0.5 in) turbine passage, with 2.5 mm (0.1 in) increased area, and develops 276 HP (280 PS / 206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque.
Should drivers engage the N Grin Shift (NGS) mode, then the boost pressure will temporarily increase the output to 286 HP (290 PS / 213 kW). The Elantra N takes 5.3 seconds to complete the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, 0.1 seconds quicker than the i30 N, and has an identical top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Channeling the thrust to the front wheels is an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed manual, depending on the market.
The 2022 Elantra N has an electronic limited slip differential, launch control, and different driving modes, like the N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift, for the DCT models. The electronically adjustable suspension improves cornering, while the 14.2 in (360 mm) brake discs with high-friction material pads ensure “best in car braking performance,” according to Hyundai.
Providing a meatier sound is the N Sound Equalizer, which fills the cockpit with different noises that can mimic a TCR racer, among others. The variable exhaust system, on the other hand, brings the N Division’s distinctive pops and bangs.
Riding on 19-inch wheels, hugged by the 245 Michelin PS4S tires, a first for a Hyundai N vehicle, the Elantra N brings a more aggressive exterior styling compared to the regular Elantras. Bespoke bumpers, new splitter, rear diffuser, different side skirts, F1-like brake light, and red accents help it stand out.
The cabin features sports seats up front, or bucket seats as an option, dedicated lap timer in certain markets, and an updated infotainment system that can display oil and coolant temperatures, and torque and turbo pressure.
Hyundai has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the U.S. launch of the car, but the i30 N Sedan will arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of the year.
