Alabama-Built Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Coming This Fall, Electric SUV This Winter

As Hyundai prepares to unveil the facelifted Palisade tomorrow at the NY Auto Show, the South Korean automaker has confirmed the Santa Fe Hybrid will be produced stateside from October 2022. The fuel-sipping SUV will join the ICE-only Santa Fe, Santa Cruz, Tucson, and Elantra on the Montgomery line at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
“Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “It’s been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company’s continued investments in Alabama.”
This addition to the Montgomery line was made possible by $300 million worth of investments, which created 200 jobs. Hyundai also intends to expand the facility with additional warehouse space and enhanced assembly processes to support electric vehicle production. Have a wild guess which is the first electric vehicle that will be manufactured at HMMA. It’s dubbed Genesis Electrified GV70, and as the name implies, we’re dealing with a dual-motor powertrain instead of a turbocharged internal combustion mill.
Presented with great pomp and circumstance last November at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, the zero-emission utility vehicle packs 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque. Zero to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is dealt with in 4.5 seconds. Equipped with an 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast charging, the Genesis Electrified GV70 promises over 310 miles (500 kilometers) on the Chinese test cycle or 400 kilometers (just around 250 miles) on the South Korean test cycle.
The Santa Fe Hybrid, on the other hand, is available to purchase from $33,900, excluding destination charge. By comparison, the ICE-only Santa Fe is $27,400 while the plug-in hybrid is $39,500 at the present moment.
Three grades are offered. Blue is how the most basic specification is called, and obviously enough, it’s the most efficient of the bunch at 34 miles per gallon (6.9 l/100 km) on the combined test cycle. The SEL Premium and range-topping Limited are rated at 32 miles per gallon (7.3 l/100 km).
