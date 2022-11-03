Hyundai Recalls Santa Fe and Genesis G80 Due to Exploding Seatbelt Pretensioners

Not related to the Takata issue that Dodge warned about a few hours ago, this recall involves front seatbelt assemblies produced by Samsong in South Korea. Hyundai became aware of the condition we’re covering today on October 17th, following a test that resulted in the micro gas generator separating from the pretensioner pipe. The test, which involved a vehicle produced for an unspecified market outside of North America, concluded with metal fragments propelled at high speed in the cabin.
Subsequent testing revealed no separation of the micro gas generator for the North America-spec Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, and the Genesis Electrified G80 involved in this recall. The South Korean automaker explains the different result by means of a different airbag control unit logic, which is unique to vehicles produced for North America.
Although no concern was observed, the safety boffins at Hyundai decided to call back potentially affected vehicles in an abundance of caution. Hyundai isn’t aware of abnormal pretensioner deployments in customer vehicles.
Affected components listed in the document attached below feature part numbers 888A0-JI500, 88810-CL000, 888B0-JI500, and 88820-CL000. Rather than replacing the front seatbelt assemblies, the remedy is far simpler in terms of labor and costs. More specifically, dealers will be instructed on December 30th – the day owner notifications will be mailed – to have the micro gas generator and the delivery pipe secured with a cap.
The Santa Fe Hybrid, Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, and Electrified G80 produced after June 7th and August 5th are equipped with a ventilation valve in the pretensioner pipe. No fewer than 14,928 vehicles are called back stateside, starting with 218 units of the 2023 model year Genesis Electrified G80. Their build dates range from February 23rd to August 13th this year.
The affected population of Santa Fe Hybrid utilities consists of 10,626 units produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years between December 18th, 2020 and July 26th, 2022. Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai recalled 4,084 examples of the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years between May 13th, 2021 and July 21st, 2022.
Although no concern was observed, the safety boffins at Hyundai decided to call back potentially affected vehicles in an abundance of caution. Hyundai isn’t aware of abnormal pretensioner deployments in customer vehicles.
Affected components listed in the document attached below feature part numbers 888A0-JI500, 88810-CL000, 888B0-JI500, and 88820-CL000. Rather than replacing the front seatbelt assemblies, the remedy is far simpler in terms of labor and costs. More specifically, dealers will be instructed on December 30th – the day owner notifications will be mailed – to have the micro gas generator and the delivery pipe secured with a cap.
The Santa Fe Hybrid, Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, and Electrified G80 produced after June 7th and August 5th are equipped with a ventilation valve in the pretensioner pipe. No fewer than 14,928 vehicles are called back stateside, starting with 218 units of the 2023 model year Genesis Electrified G80. Their build dates range from February 23rd to August 13th this year.
The affected population of Santa Fe Hybrid utilities consists of 10,626 units produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years between December 18th, 2020 and July 26th, 2022. Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai recalled 4,084 examples of the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years between May 13th, 2021 and July 21st, 2022.