2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 Launched With Small Improvements, Costs $6,099 Stateside

Y-Connect allows the rider to connect his or her smartphone directly to the 4.2-inch display of the infotainment system, which is joined by a 3.2-inch display for the speedometer just above it. Handlebar-mounted switchgear also needs to be mentioned, along with the Y-Connect smartphone app which, will be launched today, November 8th, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.Regarding satellite navigation, the user is required to install the Garmin StreetCross app on his or her smartphone. As expected, the 4.2-inch display can be used for turn-by-turn navigation. Also free of charge, this app is compatible with both Google Android and Apple iOS devices.Y-Connect can be paired with a Bluetooth headset for music and volume control, as well as the ability to receive calls. Y-Connect further sweetens the deal by displaying text and email notifications, weather forecasts, the phone battery level, connection status, and time on the scooter’s display.Offered exclusively in Granite Gray , the U.S. version of the Yamaha XMAX for the 2023 model year will be available from dealers beginning January 2023 for $6,099, excluding taxes. Your only engine choice is a single-cylinder Blue Core that flaunts nearly 300 cubic centimeters, a liquid-cooled powerplant crafted from DiASil aluminum for the sake of heat dissipation.The only piston featured is forged, as is the crankshaft. Equipped with a semi-dry-sump lubrication system and a counterbalancer for minimal vibrations, this motor is connected as standard to a continuously variable transmission. Traction control, 15- and 14-inch wheels, disc brakes, a 3.4-gallon (make that 12.87 liters) fuel tank, and up to 75 miles per gallon (3.13 liters per 100 kilometers) pretty much round off the list of goodies.