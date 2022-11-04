2023 Yamaha R125 Is the Ultimate Starter Weapon, Now With Redesigned Body and Updated Tech

Performance bike enthusiasts might bemoan the YZF-R125 for being a little entry-level supersport bike, but the 2023 version comes with a different genetic code. It’s an evolution of the previous model with better design, tech, and road agility. If anything, the new R125 is reminiscent of a scaled-down R7.
For many motorcycle manufacturers, entry-level bikes are synonymous with budget builds, which often suffer from obsolete technology and sloppy mechanics. Well, there’s a reason Yamaha earns a top spot on the Japanese Big Four – its R-series bikes are racing pedigree to the bone.
So what’s new for the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R125? It’s hard to miss the amped aggression on the front end that blends aerodynamically with the redesigned vented tank. Its R7-inspired design is a wholesome addition that’ll be accepted with open arms by its target clientele.
Apart from an overhauled bodywork, the 4th Gen R125 dons a centrally mounted bi-functional LED headlight lined by LED DRLs on either side, another addition from the R7, and handlebar crown and switches iconic to those in the R1.
It also features a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster and Bluetooth (equipped with a Communication Control Unit) for smartphone connectivity. The R1-inspired interface offers switchable themes (track and street) to match desirable riding situations.
To further reinforce its racing DNA, the 2023 Yamaha R125 is rapid, agile, and uncompromising. All these wouldn’t be possible without its single-cylinder 125cc EURO5 4-stroke engine with Variable Valve Actuation. The liquid-cooled powerplant is good for 15 hp (14.8 ps) and 8.4 lb-ft (11.5 Nm) of torque.
The entry-level sportbike also gets an A&S clutch, KYB 41mm USD front forks, and link-type rear shocks.
For nimbleness and riding confidence, the new R125 has traction control, a quick shifter system, and Michelin Street tires perfect for engaging upshifts, full-throttle acceleration, and rider safety during high speeds.
The 2023 Yamaha R125 will be available in Europe from February 2023. Potential owners can get it in Icon Blue or Tech Black.
