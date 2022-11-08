1973 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda That Shouldn't Exist Is Very Real and Awesome

That's when most high-performance big-block V8 engines went extinct due to new fuel and emission regulations and when many muscle cars were discontinued or redesigned into smaller and not-so-exciting vehicles. The Plymouth Barracuda is one of the iconic nameplates that disappeared around that time.
Introduced in 1964 as one of America's first pony cars, it was redesigned in 1967 and then again in 1970. The latter update brought us the coolest and meanest 'Cuda ever built.
Decidedly more aggressive on the outside, it also came with Mopar's greatest V8 engines of the era, including the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI.
But the fun lasted for only a couple of years because both were discontinued for the 1972 model year (alongside the 383-cubic-inch / 6.3-liter V8 too). Granted, the Barracuda still had 245 horsepower at its disposal in 1974, its final year on the market, but the 300+ horsepower 'Cuda went into the history books at the end of 1971.
Sure, some diehard fans might scoff at the idea, but hey, this isn't a project someone put together in a garage. It's a fully-blown rotisserie restoration that looks great inside and out and rocks a killer engine upgrade under the hood.
And while it does have a modern fuel system, a stainless steel tank, front disc brakes, and billet Rallye wheels, the sheet metal is all-original, and the 727 automatic gearbox is of the numbers-matching variety. And it's been repainted in its factory-correct Lemon Twist finish.
But what about the engine? Is this 1973 Barracuda fitted with an authentic 426 HEMI V8 from the early 1970s?
The same mill also led to the creation of the supercharged, 6.2-liter Hellcat and Demon, as well as the insanely powerful Hellephant crate engine (good for a whopping 1,000 horsepower).
There's not a lot of info to run by, but the HEMI in this coupe is the smaller 5.7-liter variant, most likely of the crate engine variety.
There's no info on output either, but the stock production unit is good for almost 400 horsepower, while a crate unit is capable of much more than that with the right components.
Well, if you fancy a finely restored 1973 'Cuda with a modern HEMI under the hood, this Mopar is currently available via Volo Auto Sales in Illinois. It's priced at $91,998, which is a lot for a 1973 Barracuda, but it's definitely more affordable than a true 426 HEMI car in this condition.
