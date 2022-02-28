1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Comes Out of the Barn After 40 Years, 426 V8 Sits in a Crate

More on this:

1 Low-Mile 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Has the 426CI, Looks, and Proverbial Catch

2 Hemi Cuda Gets Challenged by Kawasaki Ninja, the Gap Is Big

3 All-Original 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Holy Grail, But There's a Catch

4 707 HP Hellcat-Powered HEMI Cuda "Hellcuda" Is Just Raw Controversy

5 Hemi Cuda "Supercharged Sam" Is a Whole Lotta Muscle in Outlaw Rendering