1968 Plymouth GTX Parked for Over 25 Years Wants Nothing But Full Restoration

Whoever wanted to buy a GTX back in 1968 had just two engine options to choose from. First, it was the famous Magnum 440 (7.2-liter) four-barrel rated at 375 horsepower and offered as standard.
And then, it was the optional 426 Hemi developing 425 horsepower, obviously as the unit that pretty much everybody was drooling after.
The GTX that you can see in our photo gallery rolled off the assembly lines with a 440 under the hood, and while the same engine is still there supposed to put the wheels in motion, we have no clue if it’s running or not.
The reason is as simple as it could be, and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure it out. This is a project car in all regards, and according to eBay seller rwi.us.qjl3jzvdy7, it’s been sitting for more than 25 years. In other words, not only the car is no longer in mint condition, but the engine could also be locked up.
Of course, it’s hard to figure out if the V8 can still be saved or not, so if you’re truly interested in buying this Plymouth GTX, you’d better head over to Norfolk, Virginia to check it out in person.
The photos are worth a thousand words (and thank God this is the case, as the seller hasn’t provided too many specifics anyway), so it’s not difficult to understand this GTX will require plenty of metalwork.
What we don’t know, however, is how original this Plymouth continues to be and whether any big parts are missing or not. This is something that makes quite a big difference, and for many people out there, it could be the deal-breaker making them walk away.
The bidding is currently underway as we speak, but on the other hand, the asking price seems to be quite a shortcoming. At the time of writing, the car has received just one bid, so the price is currently at $5,000.
