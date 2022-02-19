1966 Plymouth Satellite Is the Perfect Sleeper, Hides Hemi V8 Under the Hood

When it comes to Plymouths from the golden muscle car era, people usually remember the Barracuda, Road Runner, and GTX as the company's main weapons in this niche. The Satellite is often overlooked, but it was also offered with Mopar's most potent engines in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Introduced in 1964, the Satellite spent its first years on the market as the top trim in the Belvedere line. That changed when Plymouth added the GTX to the lineup in 1966, but the Satellite still came with extras compared to the Belvedere. But more importantly, the Satellite also got the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Magnum V8 and the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi.
The latter was added to the lineup as soon as Chrysler introduced the "Street Hemi" in 1966. Rated at 425 horsepower, it turned the Satellite into a beast. One that was rather unassuming when compared to the GTX or the Dodge Charger. It was the perfect sleeper for drivers who wanted to smoke Fords and Chevrolets at the drag strip.
The black-on-black example you see here is the perfect example. It's far from flashy, and it's not exactly sinister-looking either. It's just too boxy for that. But it hides an almighty 426 Hemi under the hood, which enables it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in less than seven seconds and cover the quarter-mile in less than 14.
Not only that, but this Satellite was born with this exact engine on the assembly line more than 50 years ago. It's a fully documented, numbers-matching car, and it's one of only 503 Satellites fitted with the 426 Hemi and a four-speed manual back in 1966. It's been recently restored, and the odometer shows fewer than 56,000 miles (90,123 km).
The engine itself was rebuilt by a Hemi expert, while everything else was kept as close to the original as possible during the restoration. In fact, the seller claims that restoration wasn't really necessary, but the owner wanted a Concours-ready muscle car. The Satellite was rust-free before it was refreshed.
Arguably one of the finest 1966 Satellites I've seen in a very long time, this Hemi-powered sleeper is available for sale via eBay with a "buy it now" price of $117,000. The seller is accepting offers, so there's a bit of room for haggling.
But this muscle car is already under the current market values, as Concours condition Satellites with Hemi V8s usually go for more than $140,000. And you'd need a lot of luck to find one in Excellent condition under $115,000.
The latter was added to the lineup as soon as Chrysler introduced the "Street Hemi" in 1966. Rated at 425 horsepower, it turned the Satellite into a beast. One that was rather unassuming when compared to the GTX or the Dodge Charger. It was the perfect sleeper for drivers who wanted to smoke Fords and Chevrolets at the drag strip.
The black-on-black example you see here is the perfect example. It's far from flashy, and it's not exactly sinister-looking either. It's just too boxy for that. But it hides an almighty 426 Hemi under the hood, which enables it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in less than seven seconds and cover the quarter-mile in less than 14.
Not only that, but this Satellite was born with this exact engine on the assembly line more than 50 years ago. It's a fully documented, numbers-matching car, and it's one of only 503 Satellites fitted with the 426 Hemi and a four-speed manual back in 1966. It's been recently restored, and the odometer shows fewer than 56,000 miles (90,123 km).
The engine itself was rebuilt by a Hemi expert, while everything else was kept as close to the original as possible during the restoration. In fact, the seller claims that restoration wasn't really necessary, but the owner wanted a Concours-ready muscle car. The Satellite was rust-free before it was refreshed.
Arguably one of the finest 1966 Satellites I've seen in a very long time, this Hemi-powered sleeper is available for sale via eBay with a "buy it now" price of $117,000. The seller is accepting offers, so there's a bit of room for haggling.
But this muscle car is already under the current market values, as Concours condition Satellites with Hemi V8s usually go for more than $140,000. And you'd need a lot of luck to find one in Excellent condition under $115,000.