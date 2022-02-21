Complete Your Mopar Project With This Custom-Built 426CI Hemi V8 Engine

Are you restoring an old Mopar, and do you need a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 engine to drop under the hood? You can take it to Mopar for a supercharged crate engine, but if you want a more old-school option, this mill might be exactly what you're looking for.
This Hemi popped up on eBay, and it's being advertised as "new." The 426 was actually built in 2008, but the owner didn't get around to installing it in his "Chrysler product," and now he's looking to sell it.
Reportedly built by Southern Performance in DeSoto County, Mississippi, this Hemi powerplant was fogged and spent the last 14 years in the garage. It looks sparkling clean, and it's ready to be installed as soon as it gets a carburetor. Because it doesn't come with one.
How powerful it is? Well, the seller provides a dyno sheet dating back to 2008 that shows a peak output of 488 horsepower at 5,800 rpm. Torque tops out at 508 pound-feet (689 Nm) at 4,400 rpm. These numbers were gained with a Holley 750 CFM carburetor.
It's not an ideal comparison since this is somewhat of a modern build, but just for reference, the unit packs an extra 63 horsepower and an additional 18 pound-feet (24 Nm) of twist over the original 426 Hemi of the 1960s.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "seesha1" at no reserve, the engine has a high bid of $12,300 as of this writing, with 24 hours to go. That's a little bit more than Mopar's 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) crate Hemi engine ($10,060) but significantly more affordable than the brand's supercharged options.
While the 6.2-liter Hellcrate Redeye comes in at $21,807, the 426 Supercharged Hemi costs $29,995. These stickers are before the engine and FEAD kits, which add about $3,000 between them.
Which Mopar would you drop this 426 Hemi into? I'd install it in a weird-looking and unassuming 1962 Plymouth Savoy. Just like the custom rig we featured in January 2022.
