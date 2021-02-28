Dodge Challenger "Boost Bomb" Is a Supercharged HEMI Vessel in Sleek Rendering

Nowadays, we're enjoying the charms of the Gen III HEMI engine family, with these majestic motors having spread from the usual Dodge Chargers and Challengers to Jeeps or Ram trucks straight from the factory. Nevertheless, we have to remember the Gen II HEMI was the one that earned this label a place in the velocity hall of fame and the rendering we have here makes for a digital tribute to the infamous 426 c.i. (7-liter) tower of power.

8 photos