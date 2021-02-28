Dodge Challenger "Boost Bomb" Is a Supercharged HEMI Vessel in Sleek Rendering

Nowadays, we're enjoying the charms of the Gen III HEMI engine family, with these majestic motors having spread from the usual Dodge Chargers and Challengers to Jeeps or Ram trucks straight from the factory. Nevertheless, we have to remember the Gen II HEMI was the one that earned this label a place in the velocity hall of fame and the rendering we have here makes for a digital tribute to the infamous 426 c.i. (7-liter) tower of power.
The pixel portrait not only showcases a classic Challenger gifted with a 426 featuring a supercharger for days, but also gives the motor a chance to be featured in other digital builds of the sort.That's because the said V8 is a fresh 3D model coming from an artist named Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who constantly makes efforts to bring the muscle culture to our screens.
And here's the digital master explaining his brewing operation in an Instagram post: "I had been looking for this engine setup online and couldn't find it, so I decided to build it myself,"
The HEMI sports a billet roots-style blower from Vintage Dragsters, while being fed by 4150 Holley-style dual carburetors, with the list of custom bits also including plenty of other hardware, as detailed in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story.
As for the Mopar machine wrapped around that monster of an engine, we're looking at the original 1970 Challenger. To cope with the extra bang, the Dodge now sits a bit closer to the road, while riding on chrome custom wheels. Oh, and let's not forget the extended air dam up front.
It was February 1964 when Chrysler introduced the 426 HEMI V8 at the Daytona 500, with this being destined for racing crews running in the NASCAR Grand National series under the Dodge and Plymouth banners. And the release of the monstrous motor helped leave the poor motorsport results of the past way behind, with the said racing event seeing 426-powered cars occupying all three spots on the podium.
Sure, the history of the hemispherical-head engine hadn't started with Chrysler, while the the company's Gen I HEMI, which had been offered in the 1950s, was eventually replaced by the wedged-head V8. However, from that point in 1964 on, it didn't take much for the HEMI engine to become a go-fast legend on racetracks, drag strips and public roads.
Oh, and did we mention the 426 revival that is the blower-equipped Hellephant crate engine animating insane builds these days?
