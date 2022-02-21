Scoop Dogg and William Scrape-Speare Are Two of Minnesota's New Snowplows

If you’re All About That Snow or a Below Zero Hero, then you’ll enjoy Minnesota’s new snowplow names. We certainly did. People showed they’re creative – a quality that’s certainly needed when it comes to giving big vehicles a new, more familiar identity.
It’s the second time Minnesota’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has organized this kind of public consultation. Citizens were invited to submit proposals. They gladly did so. Those that didn’t have any ideas were asked to vote instead.
The winners of this year’s contest were decided by almost 60,000 unique voters. That might feel like a lot of people getting involved. But data suggests otherwise. According to the United States Census Bureau, the state of Minnesota currently has 5,6 million inhabitants. Only 59,655 valid votes decided this year’s finalists. Given they had to choose from 22,000 proposals, we think they managed to do so well.
After her recent passing, legendary actress Betty White was also included in this fun activity. She had a great sense of humor, and that’s why we’re confident she would’ve loved the idea. Fans got the Betty Whiteout nametag idea going, and it caught on. As a matter of fact, this proposal was the big winner with 40,024 votes. This snowplow is currently battling the intense winter in District 8.
Ctrl Salt Delete (derived from the computer shortcut Ctrl+Alt+Delete) is doing its job in District 7 after earning 21,372 votes. The podium was completed by The Big Lelowski with its 17,478 virtual ballots.
Top 5 includes our favorite – Scoop Dogg – and Plowasaurus Rex, each with more than 13,000 votes.
MnDOT only allowed for eight winners, so the last three are: Blizzard of Oz - 12,742 votes, No More Mr. Ice Guy - 11,198 votes, and Edward Blizzardhands - 10,664 votes.
Sir Plows-a-Lot was just 58 votes behind the eighth-place occupant, and Catch My Drift just made it into the Top 10.
If it seems like the numbers don’t add up, then you should know Minnesotans were allowed to vote for each of the eight participating snowplows. That means every participant had eight votes to spread on what that person liked best.
We feel like Everyday I’m Shovelin’ and Scoopy Doo & Scraper Too should’ve been in the top 10, but that’s not for us to decide. The people have spoken, and they have what they voted for. At least it’s better than the 2021 edition when Plowy McPlowFace was the big winner and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow came in the last place. Now Betty Whiteout’s got it.
It’s not clear yet if MnDOT really plans on adding the names of all the eight winners on the snowplows or will just change Plowy McPlowFace with Betty Whiteout. According to the official statement, they promised to do so. We’ll have to wait and see.
MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow finalists’ list is surely going to make you at least smile, so give it a try.
Don’t forget to mention your favorite ones in the comments. It’s impossible to pick just one, right?
