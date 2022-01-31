1962 Plymouth Savoy Rocks Nasty 440 V8 With Open Headers, Sounds Monstrous

When it comes to classic Plymouth nameplates, the Savoy is often overlooked. That's mostly because it was contemporary with the more iconic Belvedere and Fury. But the nameplate soldiered on for more than 10 years and spawned a few interesting models.
The badge made its debut in 1951 on a station wagon slotted above the Suburban, but it became a full-size car in 1954. It was Plymouth's mid-level full-size until 1957 when it was relegated to entry-level duty after the company dropped the Plaza.
The Savoy shared many design cues with the Belvedere in the late 1950s, but things got weird in 1960 when Plymouth added the weird-looking chrome "lashes" on the front. The design was far from popular, so Plymouth restyled the Savoy again in 1962.
The "lashes" remained in place until 1963, but Plymouth cut down on chrome and went with a boxier and sportier appearance. It's a "love it or hate it" design that doesn't get a lot of love, but I think it's one of the coolest-looking full-size cars of the 1960s. Perhaps because I'm just as weird as the Savoy itself.
But even if you hate the Savoy, you'll just love the one you're about to see below. It's also a 1962, complete with strangely-shaped fenders and the tiny, round taillights, but it's a nicely restored example with a wild powerplant under the hood.
And nicely restored is an understatement. This thing is downright brilliant thanks to a flawless coat of black paint, perfectly polished chrome, and stunning light blue interior.
And don't let the plain-jane looks fool you, take a peek under the front wheel arches and you'll notice the drag-style ceramic coated headers with an electric cut-off system. Yup, this thing can run an open-header setup.
But what's it hiding under the hood? Well, the final-generation Savoy came with a selection of inline-six and V8 engines, with the range-topping mill displacing 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters). This Savoy got a major transplant in the form of a bored and stroked 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) mill.
The folks at Horsepower Warehouse did not disclose how powerful it is, but it should pack more oomph than the regular-production 440 V8 from the late 1960s and early 1970s, rated at up to 390 horsepower. Given the upgrades and the way it sounds, this thing likely generates close to 500 horsepower.
But the really cool thing about this Savoy is its exhaust note. It already sounds mean with the valves closed, but things get wild when the switches under the dash go down and the muffler, catalytic converter, and exhaust pipes that travel to the rear are bypassed. The 440 turns into a raging monster and the walls start shaking. Literally!
Can you imagine this thing showing up at the drag strip alongside a pack of Mustangs, Camaros, and Challengers? It would be interesting, to say the least, and I'd bet all my money on it.
