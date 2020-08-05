Sharp 1962 Plymouth Savoy Is Deliciously Deceitful

Had Plymouth still been around, we’re sure the Chrysler brand would have ridden the high-waves right about now. That’s because present-day customers are suckers for old nameplates revivals, and powerful names like the Valiant, Barracuda or RoadRunner sure sound tempting.
But how about the Savoy? Well, that sounds more like a hotel’s name, but it was also the moniker chosen for a number of cars the now defunct Plymouth brand made between 1954 and 1964. It was, at the time of its introduction, the brand’s mid-level car, slotting between the Plaza and the Belvedere (also hotel names, we know).
For the duration of its life, the Savoy kept close to the design language of its era. Whereas it started out as a rounded machine of the 1950s, it exited the scene pointy and sharp, just like most the 1960s cars were.
The one in the gallery above is a Savoy from 1962. It goes to show that even lesser-known names in the industry can become real-head turners in the right hands, and when photographed under the right light.
Sporting a bright red body over a delightful red and tan interior, the Savoy has everything going for it: it’s rare enough on the custom scene to make itself noticed, crafted so carefully that you need to look really hard to find a fault, and modern enough as not to make the driver feel they’re driving back in time.
And it’s a monster, too. Under the unassuming hood and behind the quirky front end hides a massive heart: a 440ci (7.2-liters) V8, fed by dual Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetors and breathing forcefully through a special exhaust.
The engine is not like anything Plymouth offered for the range decades ago, and even if we’re not being told how much power it develops, expect the numbers to be extremely high.
The 1962 Savoy is currently for sale on a specialized website, going for $115,000.
