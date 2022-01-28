This 1964 Plymouth Savoy Super Stock Tribute Eats Drag Strips for Breakfast

1964 marks the final year of the Savoy, a nameplate that Plymouth introduced in 1954 as a mid-level automobile slotted between the Plaza and Belvedere. Offered with either a straight-six or three V8s, the car we’re going to cover today is anything but original yet very desirable.
Chassis number 3941192773 started life as a Plymouth model (3) in police specification (9) assembled for the 1964 model year (4) at Lynch Road in Detroit (1). Restored at great expense, the Super Stock-inspired tribute offered by RK Motors Charlotte now flexes a buff 572-cubic-inch HEMI V8 crate engine with aluminum heads and cross-ram induction.
Nearly 9.4 liters of HEMI muscle is pretty darn tremendous, isn't it? The high-octane fury hiding under the hood cranks out a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-matching 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, features mirrored valve covers, and rocks a pair of Holley 650 carburetors. An aluminum water pump, electronic ignition, Taylor Spiro Pro cables, coated long-tube headers, stainless-steel exhaust pipes, 10.5 to 1 compression ratio, and a Viper Red-painted engine compartment also need to be mentioned.
Finished in Viper Red for the outside as well, this one-of-one Savoy rolls on 15-inch American Racing Torq Thrust D five-spoke wheels mounted with Firestone Deluxe Champion and Dragster tires. A tried-and-tested A727 auto is connected to a Dana 60 rear end with 3.73 gears. The build further boasts a torsion bar up front, rear leaf springs, and cool mini tubs.
Fitted with a quick-ratio steering box, the strip-oriented Savoy makes no excuses for the stripper interior clad with high-quality red vinyl. Factory gauges complement a Winters Sidewinder shifter and a restored two-spoke wheel that features a minimalist centerpiece depicting the Mayflower.
Currently showing merely 300 miles (482 kilometers) on the odometer, this no-nonsense muscle car is offered by RK Motors Charlotte for $83,900.
