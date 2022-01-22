autoevolution
Unrestored 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is a 53-Year-Old Survivor Bought From a Farm

22 Jan 2022, 22:01 UTC ·
The most popular Road Runner version back in 1969 was unsurprisingly the 2-door hardtop, with Plymouth building nearly 47,000 units with this body style.
1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner1969 Plymouth Road Runner
Most of them came with a 383 (6.2-liter) engine under the hood, while only a little over 400 cars were equipped with the 426 (7.0-liter) V8. Out of these, only 187 featured an automatic transmission.

The 2-door coupe was the second most popular version for this model year with over 32,000 units, while the convertible accounted for fewer than 2,000 units. Only 4 convertibles ended up seeing the daylight with a 426 and a 4-speed transmission, therefore becoming the rarest Road Runner for MY 1969.

The version that we have here left the factory with a 383 under the hood, so in theory, it shouldn’t necessarily be impossible to find another one like it. But on the other hand, its general condition makes it a very rare gem, especially as it’s currently unrestored, with the original 383 still under the hood.

eBay seller mikenteri says they purchased the car from a farm, and its overall shape is exactly what you’d expect from a barn find. There’s only minor rust, though, and at first glance, it should be easy to fix as part of a full restoration.

The engine, however, no longer worked, so the Road Runner has already received a bunch of fixes, including a new carburetor, a new battery, and a series of extras to get it up and running. And it eventually did, so right now, the car runs and drives, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s fully road-worthy.

Restoring it to factory specifications is totally doable, especially as the owner says most of the factory parts are still around.

And all of these make this Road Runner a pretty solid candidate for a restoration, but we all know what this means. Such a rare find comes with a hefty price tag, and the seller expects to get at least $21,000 for this car.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

