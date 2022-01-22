Unrestored 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is a 53-Year-Old Survivor Bought From a Farm

The most popular Road Runner version back in 1969 was unsurprisingly the 2-door hardtop, with Plymouth building nearly 47,000 units with this body style.
Most of them came with a 383 (6.2-liter) engine under the hood, while only a little over 400 cars were equipped with the 426 (7.0-liter) V8. Out of these, only 187 featured an automatic transmission.
The 2-door coupe was the second most popular version for this model year with over 32,000 units, while the convertible accounted for fewer than 2,000 units. Only 4 convertibles ended up seeing the daylight with a 426 and a 4-speed transmission, therefore becoming the rarest Road Runner for MY 1969.
The version that we have here left the factory with a 383 under the hood, so in theory, it shouldn’t necessarily be impossible to find another one like it. But on the other hand, its general condition makes it a very rare gem, especially as it’s currently unrestored, with the original 383 still under the hood.
eBay seller mikenteri says they purchased the car from a farm, and its overall shape is exactly what you’d expect from a barn find. There’s only minor rust, though, and at first glance, it should be easy to fix as part of a full restoration.
The engine, however, no longer worked, so the Road Runner has already received a bunch of fixes, including a new carburetor, a new battery, and a series of extras to get it up and running. And it eventually did, so right now, the car runs and drives, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s fully road-worthy.
Restoring it to factory specifications is totally doable, especially as the owner says most of the factory parts are still around.
And all of these make this Road Runner a pretty solid candidate for a restoration, but we all know what this means. Such a rare find comes with a hefty price tag, and the seller expects to get at least $21,000 for this car.
