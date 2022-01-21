1970 Plymouth Road Runner in B5 Blue Looks Stunningly Clean, Packs 440 Six Barrel

Introduced in 1968 as a lower-priced alternative to the upscale GTX, the Road Runner went on to become one of the most covered midsize muscle cars from the golden era. Sure, the Superbird homologation special had a huge contribution to that, but the fact that Plymouth offered a pair of massive and powerful V8s also helped.
The base Road Runner came with a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 under the hood, which was plenty powerful at 335 horsepower. But Plymouth also offered the almighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi with the intermediate. Mopar's most iconic engine from the era, the Hemi pumped a whopping 425 horsepower.
Finally, Plymouth introduced the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) 3x2-barrel carburetor option in 1969. Also known as the "Six Barrel," this mill was good for 390 horsepower when new.
The powerful engines, the flashy colors, and the nameplate's association with the famous Warner Bros. cartoon character turned the Road Runner into an iconic before 1970 kicked it.
While not as rare as the GTX, the Road Runner isn't exactly a common sight when it comes to Concours-ready examples. And the 1970 model you're about to see below must be one of the finest out there.
Finished in the stunning B5 Blue paired with black stripes, this Plymouth looks just as good as it did when it left the factory. The odometer may show more than 60,000 miles, but this drop-top looks brand-new, including underneath, which is something you don't see every day.
To make things even better, it's one of those cars that was fitted with a three-tone interior that combines a blue layout with black floor mats and dash inserts and white seats and door panels.
And the shiny hood covers an equally clean engine. Sure, it's not a Hemi, but the 440 "Six Barrel" is not that far behind in terms of power and torque. Not to mention that it mates to a four-speed manual with a pistol-grip shifter, a rare combo.
But this Road Runner isn't just about looks. It runs flawlessly and the massive V8 roars like a champ. Yes, the video below includes driving footage as well, so go ahead and hit play but not before you crank up the volume.
