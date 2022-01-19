1964 Plymouth Valiant Wagon Disguised as Idlewild Airport Taxi, Packs Mystery Under Hood

Airport transportation vehicles have gotten more than a little shabby in the last 50 years. We won't have to explain this to you if you've even taken one trip by bus to a New York City airport. But it didn't use to be this way. The shuttles meant to take us from the airport to another airport used to be based upon the latest American auto models.
If you don't have the first clue about Idlewild Airport, as is detailed on the side of this 1964 Plymouth Valiant station wagon, you may know it better as the venerable John F. Kennedy Airport in the NYC borough of Queens. But if you think this was a genuine piece of NYC history, we thought the very same too. That was until we took a deeper look at the eBay listing and discovered the car was just a prop, a convincing prop, but a prop all the same.
For those history buffs among us, you'll know that Idlewild Airport was renamed JFK Airport after John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, a full year before this 1964 Valiant left the factory, very sneaky indeed. Thankfully, everything else about the car has been well taken care of.
The automatic transmission has been completely rebuilt, as have the shocks, struts, and other suspension components. The fueling system fell victim to years of sitting idle and also needed to be fully replaced. As have the seats, they've been completely re-upholstered, now sporting black leather.
It's all tied together with a completely rebuilt 225 cubic inch Chrysler slant-six engine ubiquitous throughout the Chrysler lineup from the mid-60s until the early 1990s, so no excuse not to stock up on spare parts. "Drives great, does 75 mph on the highway," the seller claims. The ad says the car had been staying in a garage since 1970 and has only been on the road for the past six years.
Whether you're a classic collector or a director looking for the perfect Idlewild taxi for your upcoming docudrama, we can think of no finer place than sending a check for $14,995 to eBay user moparpro in Farmingdale on Long Island, New York, to get this Valiant in a garage near you. He even ships internationally.
