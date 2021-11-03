Altered-Wheelbase 1965 Plymouth Belvedere Was Born to Drag Race, Heritage Still Shows

5 This Rare 1956 Plymouth Belvedere Gets a Thumbs Up Everywhere It Goes

The seller does not say how much he expects to get for the car, but there is an undisclosed reserve set for it. What you’re looking at is a piece of motoring history and in some circles a true racing icon. A machine created decades ago with the single purpose of obliterating the competition on the straight line, and one that has become over the years a true collectors’ must-have.The Belvedere is one of those altered-wheelbase contraptions made back in the day by Chrysler to take on Ford, that came to be known in some circles, especially those involved with high-speed competitions, as funny cars. Only 12 of these machines were made back then by Plymouth (in 1964 and 1965), all acid-dipped and sent over to a Detroit shop for the conversion. This one is one of six assembled in 1965, of which just two have made it across the decades into our time.Back in its glory days, the car was drag raced by a driver named Lee Smith, with the people selling it during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, at the beginning of next year, saying the Plymouth was seen back in its day at the strips in Phoenix, Arizona, and Bristol, Tennessee. Its most notable achievement was a runner-up position at the 1966 U.S. Nationals.We are told however this is “the most well-documented example of the rare A/FX cars” and at the same time the only one to have ended up in the hands of a private owner, so there are enough unique things to make this ride a real pocket turner at the said event.Perhaps of more importance for the people in the market for such a beauty is the thing's powertrain and construction. This particular Belvedere uses the A990 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI that rocks aluminum heads, magnesium intake manifold, and a 4-speed transmission. The engine powers a chassis that has a rear axle 10 inches (25 cm) closer to the front end than the stock variant. As far as the body is concerned, there are tons of fiberglass parts used on it - fenders, doors, hood, hood scoop, bumpers, decklid and even dashboard.Since it ended its racing days, the Belvedere went through the hand of several owners, all “intimately familiar with the factory altered-wheelbase race cars.”The January sale will see it go complete with factory paperwork sent from Chrysler to Lee Smith, post-restoration documents and books, and signatures from Smith (on the dashboard) and the former owners (under the hood).The seller does not say how much he expects to get for the car, but there is an undisclosed reserve set for it.

