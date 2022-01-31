Hemi Hideout Is the Manliest Manly Man Cave, an Awesome Tribute to Americana

The Hemi Hideout is often described as the best-kept secret in Texas but, in reality, it’s no secret at all. It’s famous with HEMI collectors and car enthusiasts in general, and a hit with pretty much everyone who’s ever set foot in it. It is a car museum and an event venue all at once, and it’s bound to cause an impression whether you have a soft spot for vintage American muscle or not.
The Hemi Hideout is the brainchild of John Hovas, who runs a business of heavy equipment but who admits that, deep down inside, he was never able to get over his first love: cars. Not that he ever tried to: as he admitted in an older interview (see the video below), he initially set out to create a man cave for himself, one where he and like-minded friends could get together to hang out, talk cars, and “spit on the floor” without ever feeling embarrassed for it.
Located in Brookshire, just 40 miles (64 km) outside of Houston, the Hemi Hideout should be on the bucket list of every tourist who’s in Texas, according to local media. Hovas says his love of vintage muscle goes back to his early years, specifically one day in 1970, when his father drove a brand new 1969 Dodge Super Bee home and told him he could have it. He’s since parted ways with that car, but in the years that passed, he’s been trying to revive the old glory days.
collectible Mopars, either original and restored or full restomods, as well as vintage bikes and trikes, and vintage tractors in a dedicated section, is now a literal time capsule. Hovas did the work to make sure anyone who sees it is immediately transported back in time, by building the Hideout around the collection and keeping it on theme.
He credits designer Shelly Gates for the interior and exterior design, project coordinator Bill Seitz, and architect Don Looney for the work, though he was the driving force behind it. The building itself is outstanding, even without the automotive treasure inside: with a surface of 21,700 square feet (2,016 square meters), it has a heavy timber frame and an arched cupola, and it is inspired by Amish structures. It’s the only one of its kind in Texas and has been built for sustainability, with sustainably resourced Douglas Fir timber, geothermal heating and A/C.
Efficiency was a must for the place, since the electric bill is higher than a house payment: Hovas has between 1,200 and 2,000 neon signs that he keeps lit during daytime. He collects them from all over the country, fixes them up or restores them, and then adds them to the lineup. Some are for sale, others only to look at, but they all work to create the impression that you’re back in time.
The Hideout also comes with a period-correct but not original diner, a lounge area with a fireplace, and an exterior barbecue place. The diner serves only soft drinks and ice cream, but it has a period-correct but very modern in functionality jukebox, which you can play as you relax in the lounge area.
Plymouths and Dodges from the era. His favorite – at least at one point – was a 1971 Hemi Cuda in pistachio green. All the cars wear bright pastel paints, because they also did back in the day.
A smaller section is dedicated exclusively to John Deere tractors and agricultural equipment. Hovas says he’s never been a farmer himself, but he loves tractors and had to buy some when the chance presented itself.
Hemi Hideout is a labor of love from a man who describes himself as a “Dodge Super Bee Rolling Stone kind of guy.” If you’re ever in Texas, it can be anything from a car or Americana museum, to a concert or event venue, or even a funeral parlor, depending on what you’re looking for. Tours are always by appointment and there is no admission fee, though visitors are encouraged to make a donation that goes fully to local charities. As if you needed another reason to appreciate the awesomeness of John Hovas.
