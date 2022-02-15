1968 Plymouth Road Runner Sitting Alone in a Field Seems Dead, More Alive Than Ever

Cars sitting for decades under the clear sky typically end up becoming genuine rust buckets, all for obvious reasons. But the 1968 Road Runner we have here hopes the huge amount of rust wouldn’t scare people away.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out its overall condition is challenging, to say the least.
The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Plymouth, so whoever ends up buying it will spend a substantial amount of time dealing with all the metal problems.
There are holes pretty much everywhere, so be ready for huge patches, though in some cases, the car may require new panels entirely.
Some framework will be required as well, according to eBay seller myates8t7i, but the good news is the car still rolls and manually steers. This means you should be able to take it home quite easily.
Now let’s talk about what’s under the hood.
Based on the VIN code, this Road Runner was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) under the hood.
For its first year on the market, this Plymouth model was offered as standard with this 383 B-series V8, and it used a 4-barrel Carter carburetor to produce a maximum output of 335 horsepower. The larger options were the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440 (7.2-liter).
The seller claims the car comes with a matching-numbers engine, and there are signs it has never been removed from the bay. We don’t know if it’s running or not but don’t expect any miracles on this front. Hopefully, however, it would still be fixable, but this is something you can only determine with an in-person inspection.
So while this Road Runner seems like a total wreck, it’s actually a totally restorable project car, especially given it still comes with the original engine. The good news is it wouldn’t cost a fortune, as the bidding is currently at just $760.
The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Plymouth, so whoever ends up buying it will spend a substantial amount of time dealing with all the metal problems.
There are holes pretty much everywhere, so be ready for huge patches, though in some cases, the car may require new panels entirely.
Some framework will be required as well, according to eBay seller myates8t7i, but the good news is the car still rolls and manually steers. This means you should be able to take it home quite easily.
Now let’s talk about what’s under the hood.
Based on the VIN code, this Road Runner was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) under the hood.
For its first year on the market, this Plymouth model was offered as standard with this 383 B-series V8, and it used a 4-barrel Carter carburetor to produce a maximum output of 335 horsepower. The larger options were the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440 (7.2-liter).
The seller claims the car comes with a matching-numbers engine, and there are signs it has never been removed from the bay. We don’t know if it’s running or not but don’t expect any miracles on this front. Hopefully, however, it would still be fixable, but this is something you can only determine with an in-person inspection.
So while this Road Runner seems like a total wreck, it’s actually a totally restorable project car, especially given it still comes with the original engine. The good news is it wouldn’t cost a fortune, as the bidding is currently at just $760.