1969 Plymouth Road Runner A31 Sells With Two Big-Blocks, the Bidding Is Fierce

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, and when it comes to project cars, this pearl of wisdom is 100 percent accurate.
A car that’s been sitting in the same place for a long time can look like a complete wreck at first glance, but upon further inspection, it could all prove to be quite a gem.
The 1969 Road Runner that we have here is certainly worth a closer look. The car obviously needs a full restoration, but the package it comes with turns the vehicle into a very solid offering many are willing to pay big bucks for.
Plymouth built close to 32,400 2-door coupe Road Runners for this model year, but on the other hand, the star of the show was the hardtop, whose production got close to 47,000 units.
The convertible was obviously the rarest choice in 1969, as fewer than 1,900 Road Runners with a removable top ended up seeing the daylight.
The model we have here was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) engine paired with a 4-speed transmission, but there’s more good news on this front. The car now comes with two separate 383 big-blocks, though eBay seller jcw890 has provided no specifics on them.
So right now, while we do know the buyer is going to get two different engines, we have no clue if at least one of them is running and ready to be installed on the Road Runner.
Other than that, this A31 (high-performance axle package with 3.91 gears) project car comes with lots of parts, and despite its challenging condition, the rust isn’t such a big concern. Some patches would be required in the trunk and for the driver’s floor, but other than that, the metal looks solid.
As said, this Road Runner looks to be getting a lot of love since the auction was started a few hours ago. The car received no less than 24 bids, and while the top offer already surpassed the $7,000 threshold, the reserve is yet to be met.
The 1969 Road Runner that we have here is certainly worth a closer look. The car obviously needs a full restoration, but the package it comes with turns the vehicle into a very solid offering many are willing to pay big bucks for.
Plymouth built close to 32,400 2-door coupe Road Runners for this model year, but on the other hand, the star of the show was the hardtop, whose production got close to 47,000 units.
The convertible was obviously the rarest choice in 1969, as fewer than 1,900 Road Runners with a removable top ended up seeing the daylight.
The model we have here was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) engine paired with a 4-speed transmission, but there’s more good news on this front. The car now comes with two separate 383 big-blocks, though eBay seller jcw890 has provided no specifics on them.
So right now, while we do know the buyer is going to get two different engines, we have no clue if at least one of them is running and ready to be installed on the Road Runner.
Other than that, this A31 (high-performance axle package with 3.91 gears) project car comes with lots of parts, and despite its challenging condition, the rust isn’t such a big concern. Some patches would be required in the trunk and for the driver’s floor, but other than that, the metal looks solid.
As said, this Road Runner looks to be getting a lot of love since the auction was started a few hours ago. The car received no less than 24 bids, and while the top offer already surpassed the $7,000 threshold, the reserve is yet to be met.