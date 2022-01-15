Rust-Free 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Spent Some Time Outside, Looks Totally Restorable

The production of the Plymouth Road Runner included only a little over 43,400 units back in 1970, and needless to say, the convertible accounted for only a teeny tiny share with just 824 vehicles.
On the other hand, if you really want a super-rare Road Runner, what you need to look for is a convertible fitted with a 440 Six-Barrel. This is because Plymouth produced only 34 such cars, and obviously, not all of them are still around these days.
The Road Runner that we have here isn’t one of these rare beasts, but a more common 1970 model born with a 383 (6.2-liter) engine under the hood.
As anyone can easily figure out by simply checking out the gallery in the article, this car doesn’t come in its best shape, but if we are to trust the seller, this makes perfect sense. This Road Runner has been struggling with all kinds of challenges lately, including a motorcycle accident that caused a dent in the body.
This Road Runner spent most of its time in New Mexico, and according to eBay seller roberdouglas-0, it has already been restored in the late ‘90s. However, the previous owner passed away, and the vehicle ended up being parked under the clear sky.
We all know what this means for a restored car, but the good news is the rust hasn’t yet taken its toll on this Road Runner. A respray and a new top are what this Plymouth Road Runner seems to need right now, but of course, there’s a chance it requires a little bit more TLC. The best way to figure this out is to head over to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and check out this car in person.
The digital fight for this Road Runner is underway as we speak, and judging from the number of bids received on eBay, the car has become an Internet sensation lately. The top bid at the time of writing is getting close to $26,000, with 3 days left until the auction comes to an end.
