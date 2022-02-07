Google Maps No Longer Available on Android Auto, and Google Needs Help to Bring It Back

When it comes to navigation apps on Android Auto, Google Maps is, without a doubt, the preferred option. Of course, the choice isn’t surprising.
Not only Google Maps is one of the best navigation apps currently on the market, but it’s also a Google app, and in theory, this means it should just feel at home on Android Auto.
Only that, well, it doesn’t, as there are moments when Google Maps doesn’t seem to play nice with Android Auto, no matter what users do.
Most recently, some people discovered that Google Maps is no longer available in their cars, as the app doesn’t show up on the Android Auto home screen after connecting the mobile device to the head unit in the cabin.
The culprit is the one that’s been causing quite a mess on Android Auto lately: Android 12. The update to this new operating system version has caused several Android Auto features to start malfunctioning, and as it turns out, Google Maps makes no exception.
Users claim the navigation app has gone missing after updating their devices to Android 12, and now they’re asking Google to do its magic and bring back Google Maps in their cars.
The search giant first started investigating the problem back in November, but earlier today, the company has posted a message asking users to step in and help diagnose the glitch. Google now wants users to send bug reports from their phones, as this should make it easier for the dev team to figure out precisely why Google Maps and Android Auto no longer play nice.
The bad news is there’s still no ETA as to when a fix could land. Given the investigation is still underway, Google must first figure out what’s causing the whole thing and only then find a way to resolve it.
In other words, you’d better not hold your breath for a workaround, so in the meantime, you may want to give a try to Waze on Android Auto.
