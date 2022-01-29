Google Maps for Android Loses Voice Navigation Because We All Know Why

At first glance, Android 12 is a must-have update given the long list of improvements and new features it brings to users out there. But when it comes to the experience drivers end up struggling with, this new operating system version is a release some might want to avoid.
One of the most recent problems reported by users out there concerns Google Maps, the world’s number one mobile navigation app so many drivers rely on.
This time, the feature that’s broken down is voice navigation, as Google Maps no longer provides any audio guidance during phone calls. For some reason, everything is working fine when listening to music or when running other audio apps, but when a call takes over the sound, Google Maps interrupts the audio guidance completely.
The navigation is still working properly, users say, and the visual indicators continue to be available.
And of course, Android 12 is the one to blame for the whole thing, as Google Maps was working just fine before the installation of this new operating system version.
“While on a phone call, Google Map's voice navigation doesn't work; there's no sound (not even the alarm notification). However, while navigating, upon hanging up the phone call, it works again (no need to restart navigation). This is a new problem I noticed only after I upgraded to Android 12, it was working before on Android 11,” one user says on Google’s forums.
Several others have confirmed the same behavior in their cars, and at first glance, no workaround seems to be bringing things back to normal.
If Android 12 is indeed the culprit, the only solution is downgrading to Android 11, but this is neither convenient nor easy to do for the Average Joe.
Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, but the company has a lot to fix in Android 12 anyway, at least as far as the experience in the car is concerned.
