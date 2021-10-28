Music and Navigation Apps, the Two Main Reasons to Use a Phone While Driving

A new study conducted by Compare and focused on the use of mobile phones behind the wheel reveals some pretty worrying numbers. Way too many people think it’s not such a big deal to look at their mobile devices while driving, and even more concerning is that many people do it for social media.
Let’s get straight to the findings to see why the study isn’t at all good news.
First and foremost, respondents were grouped into three different categories based on their self-reported addiction to mobile device use, namely very addicted, moderately addicted, and not addicted.
Needless to say, those who consider themselves very addicted to mobile phones are those who are more likely to interact with phones when they are behind the wheel.
No less than 59 percent of them said they’d unlock their phones if someone calls them, while 51 percent claimed they’d do the same for a text message. Unfortunately, 51 percent of these people also think it’s okay to look at their phones when browsing social media sites, such as the likes of Facebook and Instagram.
But these aren’t the only concerning numbers.
According to the same findings, most people who interact with phones while driving do it for music apps. No less than 46 percent of these drivers said they access music streaming while in motion, while 45 percent claimed they just do it for navigation apps.
Only 28 percent of the drivers say they want to browse the Internet when they’re behind the wheel, but a worrying 26 percent pointed to games as their main interest on a mobile device in the car.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t all just stop here. The study reveals that 20 percent of the phone addicts are likely to ignore wearing a seatbelt, while those who are very addicted to phones are eight times more likely to roll through stop signs.
