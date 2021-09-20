4 Take Selfie at Phuket Airport Beach, Expect The Death Penalty

About 10 Percent of Drivers Think It’s Okay to Take a Selfie Behind the Wheel

The system therefore detects objects on the road, displaying navigation instructions, the current speed, and even music information right in front of your eyes, therefore making the interaction with other electronics rather unnecessary. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that all drivers are aware of the risks of not paying attention to the road while in motion, and recent research conducted by Nextbase shows just how many UK motorists believe that interacting with electronics is perfectly fine.More specifically, no less than 12 percent of the 1,000 Liverpool respondents said they actually use their phones to join meetings while driving because, you know, we live in a digital age and a digital age means we must be ready to work 24/7.But on the other hand, what’s even more concerning is that 10 percent of the drivers said they took a selfie while driving at least once despite the obvious risks of looking at the phone camera when the car is moving.Despite driving less than before the 2020 nightmare, a total of 61 percent of the respondents claimed they ended up driving more recklessly last year, with 22 percent of them now keeping just one hand on the steering wheel, while 15 percent break the speed limit on a regular basis.All these figures are more than concerning, especially as they include only the motorists in a single city and the traffic levels are increasing, getting close to the pre-2020 levels.But on the other hand, carmakers themselves are investing in technology to make it harder to get distracted behind the wheel Earlier this year, for example, Panasonic developed a new solution specifically aimed at new cars that uses advanced optics and 3D imaging radars to create a 4K HUD projected in real time alongside the things you see through the windshield.The system therefore detects objects on the road, displaying navigation instructions, the current speed, and even music information right in front of your eyes, therefore making the interaction with other electronics rather unnecessary.