Tommie Lee’s Teenage Daughter Crashes Her Jaguar, She Almost Has a Meltdown

It doesn’t matter how many cars you own. Crashing any of them is a headache. Especially when the ride is a white Jaguar F-Type. Tommie Lee shared her daughter stole her car and crashed it. Now she is terribly mad.
Tommie Lee, whom you may know from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, took it to social media to reveal that one of her two daughters stole her car, a Jaguar F-Type. But that wasn’t the end of it, who wouldn’t borrow their parents’ impressive ride? Unfortunately, the adventure didn’t have a happy ending, because Lee's daughter crashed the Jaguar.
Tommie Lee came home and noticed the scratches on the right front wheel of her car. So, naturally, she hopped online and complained about it, hoping to get some understanding and support from other parents. On the video shared on her Instagram Stories, she says: "This typa s**t my kid does when I'm out of town working, steal my cars and wreck them." The TV personality was having a meltdown over her car, which was no longer in perfect condition.
In the video, Tommie Lee shows that her daughter might have scrapped the sidewalk with the front wheel that now has some red paint on it. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like there was so much damage done, but her daughter should add breaking her mom’s trust to the list of sins.
In a different Instagram Story showing the car, Tommie Lee added: “Could’ve killed herself, but I guess this is cool huh.”
Obviously a car enthusiast, Tommy Lee must have gone for the range-topping F-Type R, powered by the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 575 horsepower, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The F-Type R goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
It doesn’t matter that Tommie Lee also owns cars like Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Dawn or Ferraris. Having someone crash your car is annoying, especially when they drive it without permission. And Tommie Lee clearly has the means to repair the damage on the car, but what about the damage on her relationship with her daughter?
