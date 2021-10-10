There'd Be No Ferrari Portofino Without This 1952 Lancia Aurelia.

Believe it or not, It took almost six decades after the invention of the automobile before automakers realized it was a good idea to install a V6 engine in the goldilocks zone between a four-cylinder and an eight-cylinder road car. One brand or another had to make the leap of faith; in this case, it was the Italian Lancia that finally put two and two together with the absolutely gorgeous Aurelia. Happily, for us all, one that survived is now for sale.

14 photos