SpaceX Fires Up Its Super Heavy Booster Rocket in Static Fire Test, Is a Success

4 Jaguar F-Type Sounds Like a Hot Hatch With New 2-Liter Engine

2 Jaguar Retires XE Sedan From U.S. Range As Updated 2021 XF Becomes Cheaper

1 2021 Jaguar F-Type “R-Dynamic Black” Adds Style to an Already Stylish Sports Car

More on this:

Jaguar Recalls ONE F-Type in the US for Airbag Issues, Is It Yours?

The Takata airbag inflator issue has sparked the biggest recall the world has seen. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are certain companies that have called back only a few examples, including Jaguar, which is recalling just ONE F-Type (unrelated to Takata) in the United States. 8 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), the sports car in question was built on January 24, 2018, at the Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant in the UK.



The 2018 model year



On a more positive note, it appears that the



Jaguar first learned of the problem earlier this year, and decided to open an investigation, subsequent to being notified by the supplier. The engineering team presented their results on June 18, and was then requested to identify the



Authorized technicians will replace the instrument panel facia with a new one, made to the correct specification. The owner, who should hear from the automaker on August 27, will not be charged for this repair. Until then, they could get in touch with Jaguar’s customer service at 1-800-452-4827, using the recall number H365, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. According to an official bulletin released by the), the sports car in question was built on January 24, 2018, at the Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant in the UK.The 2018 model year Jaguar F-Type has “an additional mesh layer” in the instrument panel facia, which could impact the windshield in the event of a crash. Due to the excessive force, the windscreen could crack and delaminate, and might tear the airbag. In turn, the latter would not protect the passenger, who might suffer serious injuries.On a more positive note, it appears that the recalled vehicle was not involved in an accident, so nobody was injured due to this issue that is blamed on the supplier, DAU Draexlmaier Automotive, in the UK.Jaguar first learned of the problem earlier this year, and decided to open an investigation, subsequent to being notified by the supplier. The engineering team presented their results on June 18, and was then requested to identify the specific vehicles that could be affected. After more digging, they discovered that nine cars are affected globally, including the said one in the United States. The decision to conduct a voluntary recall was taken on June 24.Authorized technicians will replace the instrument panel facia with a new one, made to the correct specification. The owner, who should hear from the automaker on August 27, will not be charged for this repair. Until then, they could get in touch with Jaguar’s customer service at 1-800-452-4827, using the recall number H365, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.