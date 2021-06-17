Guy Invents Shocking Device That Zaps You When You Try to Text and Drive

Our dogs are subjected to assiduous training sessions since puppyhood. And the methods used are not always the mellowest. Take shock collars for instance. How would you like it if you were shocked every time you made a wrong move? What about every time you look down when you’re driving? This guy invented a device that makes sure you’ll never text and drive again, and it’s like the ultimate dog revenge.
Nick O’Hara is passionate about robots and any kind of life-improving device. He’s recently come up with a machine that pauses your favorite show whenever you look down, so you won’t miss any of the action. And that invention was the starting point for a new device that shocks you whenever you want to text and drive.
Let the punishment fit the crime, it’s what Nick thinks, so a dog shock collar looked like the perfect way to discipline irresponsible drivers. To make it all work, the engineer used a small sensor with Bluetooth, which can detect movement, using a gyroscope to measure rotation and an accelerometer to measure linear acceleration. The sensor gets clipped to any pair of glasses.
The system also involves a 3D-printed case to hold the remote for the shock collar and a device that can press the shock button on the remote, whenever the sensor tells it to. The entire system gets placed in the car, and the sensor is attached to the driver’s sunglasses.
O’Hara’s punishing device works like a charm, especially when the collar is cranked up to one of the higher settings. That’s your best incentive right there.
The code written by Nick for the texting and driving punishing device is published on his GitHub page and it’s free to access by anyone. The engineer/programmer also posted the link for the sensor he used, which can be purchased for approximately $80.
