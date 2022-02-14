1968 Plymouth Road Runner Begs for a Hemi Transformation, That’s Quite Ambitious

Choosing an engine for a Road Runner back in 1968 wasn’t at all difficult, pretty much because Plymouth didn’t offer too many options in the first place.
First of all, the Road Runner could be ordered with the 383 (6.2-liter) big-block developing 335 horsepower. Though this wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, it was capable of impressive performance, as it used the heads and the exhaust manifolds from the more powerful Super Commando 440.
But on the other hand, if you wanted the real deal, the second engine in the lineup was the best choice. It was the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi rated at 425 horsepower, a unit whose legacy in the muscle culture is as solid as it gets.
The Road Runner that we have here clearly doesn’t come in its best shape, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the world for it anyway. eBay seller chrisbenson2015 says the vehicle was born with a 383 under the hood, but as you could easily guess, considering its condition, the engine is no longer around.
This is why going for a Hemi is exactly what this Road Runner needs to return to the road in style.
It wouldn’t be easy or affordable, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s exactly what an iconic model needs if someone is willing to start a restoration project.
The rust has obviously taken its toll on the car, especially as it looks like it’s been sitting for a while under the clear sky. We have absolutely no information in this regard, but it’s pretty clear the car has been struggling with poor conditions, and this is why it looks rough.
We can’t tell how many big parts are missing, but the owner says they have a lot of extras, and they all go with the Road Runner to whoever buys it.
And speaking of the purchase, getting your hands on this Road Runner wouldn’t be easy. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $10,500, and no other offers are accepted.
But on the other hand, if you wanted the real deal, the second engine in the lineup was the best choice. It was the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi rated at 425 horsepower, a unit whose legacy in the muscle culture is as solid as it gets.
The Road Runner that we have here clearly doesn’t come in its best shape, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the world for it anyway. eBay seller chrisbenson2015 says the vehicle was born with a 383 under the hood, but as you could easily guess, considering its condition, the engine is no longer around.
This is why going for a Hemi is exactly what this Road Runner needs to return to the road in style.
It wouldn’t be easy or affordable, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s exactly what an iconic model needs if someone is willing to start a restoration project.
The rust has obviously taken its toll on the car, especially as it looks like it’s been sitting for a while under the clear sky. We have absolutely no information in this regard, but it’s pretty clear the car has been struggling with poor conditions, and this is why it looks rough.
We can’t tell how many big parts are missing, but the owner says they have a lot of extras, and they all go with the Road Runner to whoever buys it.
And speaking of the purchase, getting your hands on this Road Runner wouldn’t be easy. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $10,500, and no other offers are accepted.