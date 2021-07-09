All-Original 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Holy Grail, But There's a Catch

Back in 1971, the muscle era was preparing to come to an end, with rising insurance prices and the oil crisis that would follow just two years later ending up sealing the fate of America's big-power machines. And the situation isn't much different in 2021, with the push for electrification—here's Dodge's recent electric muscle car announcement— meaning the current V8 debauchery is almost over. Naturally, this is only more of a reason for enthusiasts to treasure classic muscle cars and you'll have a hard time finding a more revered machine than the 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda.
The said model year was the final one for the factory 426 ci (7.0L) HEMI, at least on street cars. And while the high price of the NASCAR-proven V8 meant only 107 units were built using the motor for the said year, the rarity only boosts the aura of these examples nowadays—as explained by Scott Smith of Harms Automotive, who is mentioned as a Mopar expect in the Hemmings video below, seeking such a machine today reveals the fact that only 75 of them are officially alive (empahsis on "officially").
Returning to the said production number, just 48 cars were built with the three-speed automatic (the rest featured a four-speed manual) and this FE5 Rallye Red is one of them.
Of course, this part of the coupe's configuration is a bit of a crossroad and you'll hear aficionados debating it for hours on end, even though the views expressed in such conversations aren't always the same thing as those that pop up when the collectors who pay top dollars for these cars talk about them.
And, if you wish to add fuel to the fire of the clutch/torque converter debate, all you need to do is mention that, despite the HEMI and the console-shifted 727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic having been rebuilt, the tranny reportedly drips a bit of fluid after long periods of inactivity, even though the seller mentions this shift effortlessly.
Speaking of which, the said auctions specialist currently lists the '71 Hemi Cuda—at the time when this article was published, there were 5 days left until the "hammer drop" and while the highest bid sat at $225,000, the reserve had not been met. For the record, certain, um, winning combinations out there can fetch millions.
That's not surprising, though, since this Plymouth has plenty of aces up its sleeve. For one, the machine has spent most of its life in California and the lack of salt on the road means this still features the original sheet metal.
The complete documentation is present, while the A-grade restoration performed in 2009 included a “plethora of mint original and production-line correct original restoration parts”. And the fact that the vehicle subsequently received multiple awards confirms the quality of the work.
