Direct Connection 1500 HEMI V8 Crate Engine Costs 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Money

Have a wild guess of how much a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat costs for the 2022 model year. According to Dodge’s online configurator, the supercharged muscle car is yours from $70,835, excluding destination charge. Back in 2014, for the 2015 model year, the first year for the Hellcat, the Challenger SRT Hellcat used to retail at $59,995.
As the headline implies, the most powerful crate engine offered by Direct Connection in 2022 costs nearly as much as the 2015 model year Hellcat. Offered by longtime partner DSR Performance through Direct Connection, the 1,500-horsepower crate engine costs a ridiculous $59,990.
Compatible with the Hellcrate wire harness for pre-1976 swaps and custom builds, part number DSR1500-DC is designed for E85 rather than good ol’ gasoline. Fitted with 1,700-cc injectors and 356 ported aluminum cylinder heads, the 7.0-liter monster belts out 1,000 pound-foot (1,356 Nm), enough to make a heavy-duty turbo diesel truck blush.
Boasting a 4.100-inch bore and 4.050-inch stroke, this 426-ci leviathan features a stroked BGE cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, ultra billet steel for the crankshaft, ultra I-beam connecting rods, and billet aluminum pistons. The force-fed lump further sweetens the deal with a high-performance valvetrain, a high-performance cam, and billet aluminum covers powder coated in black. To whom it may concern, the non-E.O. engine kit that includes the Hellcrate wiring harness is $2,265.
Designed for a seamless swap in any 392 supercharged vehicle, the force-fed mill is lubricated with 5W-40 synthetic oil. The supercharger comes in the guise of a 3.0-liter Whipple Gen 5, and the throttle body is a 112-millimeter unit supplied by Whipple. Because of the blower, the 1500 HEMI runs a 9.7:1 compression ratio. The 426-ci stroked BGE 392 block features the same bolt pattern and motor mounts as the Hellcat V8.
Direct Connection lists the 1500 HEMI with a tentative install time of 40 hours. It also mentions that 1500 HEMI-swapped vehicles manufactured for model year 1976 and later cannot be driven on public roads or highways.
