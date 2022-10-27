1973 Plymouth Barracuda Parked in a Container Wants to Prove There Is Life After Death

A 1973 Barracuda that was originally purchased a few years ago specifically to be restored is looking for yet another chance to return to the road.
1973 was the year of change for the Barracuda, as Plymouth made several changes in the engine lineup specifically to focus on the performance side of the car. The six-cylinder engine was retired, so the Barracuda could now be ordered with either 318 (5.2-liter) or 340 (5.6-liter) V8 units.
Later in the model year, however, the parent company also performed a switch, as it introduced a new and more powerful 360 (5.9-liter) specifically to replace the 340.
The Barracuda that is now fighting for life no longer has an engine, but this is only because the car has been waiting for restoration for as long as it can remember.
Originally purchased in 2018 in order to be restored, this Barracuda ended up in a storage container where it’s now waiting for yet another chance to return to the road. It’s certainly a very intriguing project, and the lack of an engine isn’t necessarily a reason to walk away.
Most Barracudas would welcome more powerful engines anyway, so the car qualifies as a very solid restomod candidate, especially if another V8 is already in the house.
The shape of the metal is generally good, but a thorough inspection is required anyway before committing to a purchase. But on the other hand, we don’t know how complete and original the car continues to be, so make sure you ask more questions if you believe this Barracuda is worth a second chance.
As for the price, the top bid right now is just a little over $2,000, and given this is a no-reserve auction, the highest bidder can take the car home. The digital fight started by seller merklec is projected to come to an end in approximately 6 days.
Later in the model year, however, the parent company also performed a switch, as it introduced a new and more powerful 360 (5.9-liter) specifically to replace the 340.
The Barracuda that is now fighting for life no longer has an engine, but this is only because the car has been waiting for restoration for as long as it can remember.
Originally purchased in 2018 in order to be restored, this Barracuda ended up in a storage container where it’s now waiting for yet another chance to return to the road. It’s certainly a very intriguing project, and the lack of an engine isn’t necessarily a reason to walk away.
Most Barracudas would welcome more powerful engines anyway, so the car qualifies as a very solid restomod candidate, especially if another V8 is already in the house.
The shape of the metal is generally good, but a thorough inspection is required anyway before committing to a purchase. But on the other hand, we don’t know how complete and original the car continues to be, so make sure you ask more questions if you believe this Barracuda is worth a second chance.
As for the price, the top bid right now is just a little over $2,000, and given this is a no-reserve auction, the highest bidder can take the car home. The digital fight started by seller merklec is projected to come to an end in approximately 6 days.