Delta4x4 Turning the New VW Amarok Into an Expedition Truck, Wants to Know if You Like It

Delta4x4 has been turning all sorts of trucks and SUVs into veritable overlanders for many years now, and their latest proposal puts the spotlight on the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok.
A complete tuning kit for the German pickup, which shares its DNA with the latest Ford Ranger, will be available at the tuner starting next year. For now, it’s all CGI, but make no mistake, the real thing should be identical, or almost identical, to the one portrayed in these digital illustrations.
Right off the bat, we can see that it sports massive fender flares. These have a black look for a more utilitarian stance, and they are joined by the winch integrated into the front bumper, bulbar, and two LED bars, one below the grille and the other one mounted above the front windscreen.
A roof rack will be included too, and it will carry a full-size spare wheel and additional gear that will come in handy if it ever gets stuck off the lit path. The jacked-up stance will help it get over obstacles easier, and the underbody protection will keep its belly safe from most solid objects it will encounter. Finally, it will get chunky off-road tires from BFGoodrich, and some special decals will bedeck different parts of the body.
There is no word about the oily bits at the time of writing, so we can assume that they won’t mess around with the engine. That said, the Delta4x4’s Volkswagen Amarok overlander should still pack the stock 3.0-liter V6 diesel, which came from Ford, and develops 238 hp (241 ps / 177 kW) or 246 hp (250 ps / 184 kW). There are other mills available too, depending on the market, including a 2.0-liter TDI, with three outputs, making as much as 206 hp (209 ps / 154 kW) in the twin-turbo variant, and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, rated at 298 hp (302 ps / 222 kW).
